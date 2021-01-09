VIDEO: Watch a Clip From FOX's DOGS PLAYING POKER

An all-new animated short, Dogs Playing Poker, has been released from Denis Leary and FOX Entertainment. The short was inspired by the iconic art series.

Created by, co-written and executive-produced by Emmy-winning writer-producer Jim Margolis ("Veep," "The Daily Show"), DOGS PLAYING POKER centers on five dog friends - Brownie (Denis Leary, THE MOODYS, "Rescue Me"), Daphne (Elaine Hendrix, "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll"), Ditka (Roy Wood, Jr., "The Daily Show"), Froyo (Bobby Kelly, "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll") and Stan (Adam Ferrara, "Rescue Me") - as they banter about football and other timely sports topics. DOGS PLAYING POKER is produced by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. Denis Leary and Jack Leary, via their production company, Amoeba, executive-produce, along with Margolis, Rob Greenberg and Howard Gordon.