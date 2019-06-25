VIDEO: Watch The Trailer For New Netflix Docudrama THE LAST CZARS

Jun. 25, 2019  

A mix of documentary and reconstruction, The Last Czars chronicles the social upheaval that sweeps Russia in the early 20th century and follows Czar Nicholas II as he resists the change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty. The Last Czars takes an in-depth look into what led to the fall of the Romanov dynasty through production company Nutopia's "mega-doc" lens, using dramatized scenes of historical events and an in-depth look into the history to create one epic series.

Nutopia, the production company behind hit docuseries such as One Strange Rock, combines epic cinematography and action-driven drama with high-end documentary strategy. Also, just want to note that for the docuseries, Nutopia created a writers room as part of the series is scripted.

Netflix will be releasing their upcoming docudrama series The Last Czars on July 3rd

