VIDEO: Watch The Official Trailer For Hulu's WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by "The Wu-Tang Manual" and "Tao of Wu", and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early '90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan's formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who unites the men torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres September 4 on Hulu.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released five gold and platinum albums, selling 40 million albums worldwide. The group is often hailed as one of the most influential groups in the history of hip-hop with a unique sound and distinct image.





