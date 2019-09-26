VIDEO: Watch THE GOOD PLACE Star Jameela Jamil Talk About Exposing Herself to Daniel Craig on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jameela Jamil stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to talks about splitting her dress on live TV right before interviewing Daniel Craig, hints at the "cameo of all cameos" in the series finale of "The Good Place" and tries not to curse while ranting against people who talk through concerts. Watch the clip below!

The final season of "The Good Place" airs starting tonight on NBC.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You