VIDEO: Watch Stephen Colbert Learn How to Act Like a Kiwi

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

Prominent New Zealand celebrities Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess") and Bret McKenzie ("Flight of the Conchords") show Stephen around the town of Wellington and offer him tips on how to blend in as a local.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

