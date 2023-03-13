Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Sofia Carson & Diane Warren Perform at the Oscars

The complete Oscars are now streaming on Hulu.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Watch Sofia Carson and Diane Warren perform their Oscar-nominated song "Applause" at the 2023 Oscars.

The telecast will included performances from Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne (watch here) and Lady Gaga (watch here). Check out the complete list of winners here.

Watch the new performance here:

ABOUT SOFIA CARSON:

Sofia Carson is a force of nature, forging a singular path in music, film, television, and philanthropy. Carson is a multi-platinum, award-nominated singer and songwriter. She's garnered over 2.5 billion streams, over 8.5 billion total music consumption to date, and reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

She recently released her self-titled debut album. This year, Carson starred as Cassie in the Netflix global phenomenon Purple Hearts. She also served as Executive Producer and co-wrote and performed the film's original soundtrack. Purple Hearts debuted at #1 globally and broke multiple viewing records on Netflix.

It is one of the Top 10 most-watched films of all time on Netflix with over 220 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. Following the success of Purple Hearts, next Sofia will star opposite Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in the Netflix and Amblin thriller Carry On. In addition, she has starred in Netflix's Feel The Beat, Michael Bay's Songbird, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists; and Disney's global phenomenon Descendants.

As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF's US Ambassador. She is dedicated to using her voice to engage the youth across the world to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child through the lifesaving force of education.

ABOUT DIANE WARREN:

One of modern music's most celebrated songwriters, Diane Warren has penned nine #1 and thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. She has received 13 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures.

Recently, she won a Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination for the original song "lo Si (Seen)' from the 2020 film The Life Ahead and received an Academy Award nomination for the 2021 original song "Somehow You Do" performed by Reba McEntire for the feature film Four Good Days.

Warren is also the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry. She is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Diane Warren was selected to receive an Honorary Oscar as voted by the Academy's Board of Governors. She is the first songwriter to receive an Honorary Oscar which was presented at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards in November 2022.




