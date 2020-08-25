VIDEO: Watch Millie Bobby Brown in the Trailer for ENOLA HOLMES on Netflix

Release on September 23.

When Enola Holmes-Sherlock's teen sister-discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag).

Watch the trailer below!

Check out Enola Holmes on Netflix here.

