VIDEO: Watch Kim Kardashian West Talk About Rodney Reed on TODAY SHOW

Rodney Reed was scheduled to be put to death on Wednesday, but the execution has put on hold indefinitely. In a TODAY exclusive, Kim Kardashian West, who was with Reed when he received news of the stay, tells Jenna Bush Hager that Reed gave an "overwhelming sigh of relief and hope" and said, "Praise Jesus."

Watch the interview below!

