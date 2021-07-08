VIDEO: Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform 'Paprika!'

Last night, Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of multi-hyphenate Michelle Zauner, performed "Paprika," the opening track from her acclaimed new album, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch the performance below.

Jubilee, which has been named one of the best records of the year so far by The Wallstreet Journal, NPR, Billboard, SPIN, UPROXX, Hypebeast, MXDWN, Slant Magazine and more, is out now via Dead Oceans.

Zauner's New York Times Best Selling memoir, Crying In H Mart, is out now via Knopf. The unflinching and powerful memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity, is set to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures.

Additionally, Japanese Breakfast has expanded their summer and fall tours, which kick off on July 21st in Silver Spring, MD, and go through 2022. All dates below.

From the moment she began writing her new album, Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner knew that she wanted to call it Jubilee. After all, a jubilee is a celebration of the passage of time-a festival to usher in the hope of a new era in brilliant technicolor. Zauner's first two albums garnered acclaim for the way they grappled with anguish; Psychopomp was written as her mother underwent cancer treatment, while Soft Sounds From Another Planet took the grief she held from her mother's death and used it as a conduit to explore the cosmos. Now, at the start of a new decade, Japanese Breakfast is ready to fight for happiness, an all-too-scarce resource in our seemingly crumbling world.

How does she do it? With a joyful noise. Jubilee bursts with the most wide-ranging arrangements of Zauner's career. Each song unfurls a new aspect of her artistry.

In the years leading up to Jubilee, Zauner also took theory lessons and studied piano in earnest for the first time, in an effort to improve her range as a songwriter: "I've never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, and arranger."

Throughout Jubilee, Zauner is hardly fictionalizing her lyrics, instead pouring her own life into the universe of each song to tell real stories, and allowing those universes, in turn, to fill in the details. Joy, change, evolution-these things take real-time, and real effort. And Japanese Breakfast is here for it.

i??TOUR DATES:i??

7/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^ - SOLD OUT

7/28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl +

7/29 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^ - SOLD OUT

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

7/31 - Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^ - SOLD OUT

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~ - SOLD OUT

8/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/9 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale * - SOLD OUT

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight * - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf * - SOLD OUT

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * -SOLD OUT

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/30 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 Austin, TX @ Levitation 2021

11/3 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza)

11/4 Tempe, AZ @ Sun Devil Stadium (Coca-Cola Sun Deck)

11/7 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

11/9 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

11/12 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

11/13 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/15 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House - SOLD OUT

11/16 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke's

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum

^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

+ w/ Bright Eyes & Lucy Dacus

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive