VIDEO: Watch Jake Gyllenhaal's Musical Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

The last time the actor hosted SNL was in 2007.

Apr. 10, 2022  

Last night, Saturday, April 9th, Jake Gyllenhaal hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the second time. The award-winning performer discussed method acting, what the world was like when he last hosted, and even broke into song with the cast, singing a lively parody of "It's All Coming Back to Me Now."

Gyllenhaal was seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George, and Sea Wall/A Life, Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors (Encores!), If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucile Lortel and Drama League Award Nominations), and on the West End in This Is Our Youth (Evening Standard Theatre Award). He has starred in numerous films including Wildlife, The Sisters Brothers, Stronger, Okja, Nocturnal Animals (BAFTA nomination), Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominations), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award nominations and BAFTA Award), and more.

Watch the SNL shenanigans down below!

