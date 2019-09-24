VIDEO: Watch Hasan Minhaj Talk About Getting Kicked Out of an Indian Political Rally on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Hasan Minhaj came on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to share his story about being barred from entering a rally for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Texas and his experience speaking in front of Congress about the student loan debt crisis.

