VIDEO: Watch Dr. Phil Interviewed on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Dr. Phil McGraw in unusual circumstances.

James Corden connects with DR. PHIL McGraw in unusual circumstances, even for these times, and asks him about a very busy and celebratory summer. And DR. PHIL explains why he posted a video to TikTok asking fans to stop referring to him as Daddy. After, James and DR. PHIL discuss the importance of protecting their mental health as we collectively stay in quarantine and social distance.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You