VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Heidi Gardner

Watch it below1

Oct. 27, 2020  

Heidi and Conan discuss his hairdo, her "SNL" characters Bailey Gismert and Angel, and her parents bragging habit.

Watch the full interview below!

PLUS: Heidi's cat, Tweaky, crashes her interview.

