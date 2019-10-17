VIDEO: Watch Celebrity Reviews on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

Get ready for another round of reviews of The Late Show from some of our celebrity guests! Starring Tegan and Sara, David Cross, Brian Cox and John Leguizamo!

Watch them below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

