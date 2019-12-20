VIDEO: Watch Billie Eilish and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke!

On last night's episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden, James Corden and Billie Eilish hop in the car and head for the carpool lane, singing "Ocean Eyes," "bad guy," "all the GOOD GIRLS go to hell." After James asks Billie about meeting Justin Bieber for the first time and she strums tunes on the ukulele, they take a detour to visit her home and pet spider. And the two finish their trip with "when the party's over."

Watch the carpool karaoke below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."





