VIDEO: Watch BTS Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

On the same day the South Korean BOY BAND BTS release "Map of the Soul: Seven," their highly anticipated new album, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are on a fan-packed TODAY plaza for a live interview. "Music truly transcends languages and nationalities and races," RM says.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You