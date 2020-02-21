Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch BTS Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

On the same day the South Korean BOY BAND BTS release "Map of the Soul: Seven," their highly anticipated new album, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are on a fan-packed TODAY plaza for a live interview. "Music truly transcends languages and nationalities and races," RM says.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

