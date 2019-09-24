VIDEO: Watch Anna Drezen Perform Stand-up on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Anna Drezen performed stand-up on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." She begins with a detailed introduction of herself and talks about her mom regularly sending her obituaries of women who look like Anna. Watch the clip below!

