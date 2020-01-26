VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For Horror Film, THE LODGE

The second trailer has been released for the upcoming film, The Lodge.

Check it out below!

The Lodge is a 2019 horror film directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, from a screenplay co-written with Sergio Casci. It stars Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage.

In this psychologically chilling slow burn, a young woman (Riley Keough) and her reticent new stepchildren (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) find themselves isolated in the family's remote winter cabin, locked away to dredge up the mysteries of her dark past and the losses that seem to haunt them all.

The Lodge had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019 and is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020, by NEON.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You