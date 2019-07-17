VIDEO: Watch A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA

Jul. 17, 2019  

The cast watches Joc propose to Kendra in front of all their friends and then breaks down a confrontation between Stevie J and Mimi's girlfriend Ty on the basketball court.

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.

VIDEO: Watch A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: THE LION KING Suffers Flood Due to Blackout; The Show Goes on With Costume Adjustments
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the CATS Movie with Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & More!
  • VIDEO: The Original Production of LES MISERABLES Says Au Revoir To The West End
  • VIDEO: Beyonce Releases Music Video for 'Spirit' from THE LION KING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup