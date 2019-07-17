VIDEO: Watch A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA
The cast watches Joc propose to Kendra in front of all their friends and then breaks down a confrontation between Stevie J and Mimi's girlfriend Ty on the basketball court.
Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.