VIDEO: WOW Presents Plus Shares VANJIE: 24 HOURS OF LOVE Teaser

What's love got to do with it! World of Wonder TODAY released the 18 suitors who will be fighting for Vanjie's heart.

They are Anthony Kairouz, Blake Vanamserfoorth, Brandon Karson Jordan, Craig Handy, Dakota Payne, Derek Viveiros, Ernesto Flores, Jack Janowicz, Jarrett Lantz, Javonte "Blu" Rosello, Jozea Flores, Kishan Patel, Nick Lorenzini, Noel Anaya, Tommy Pardee, Tyler Renner, Ulisses Rivera, and Zuri Green.

In the series presented by House of Love cocktails and mocktails, Miss Vanjie lives her Bachelorette fantasy as she spends 24 hours getting down, dirty, and a little bit flirty with some potential new boos. Is 24 hours enough time to find love? "Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love'' will premiere worldwide on Thursday, June 9th at 3p ET/12p PT, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Drag icon Miss Vanjie has just 24 hours to find love in a mansion filled with 18 men! "Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love" is a social dating experiment brought to you by the producers of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and it explores the complexities of modern gay dating as seen through the eyes of 18 perspective suitors from all walks of life and one legendary queen.

Over eight episodes, watch Miss Vanjie as she puts her suitors to THE TEST and eliminates the rest in order to find her one true love! The series will feature compelling conversations about sex positivity and confront the often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community. Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love is presented by HOUSE OF LOVE.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 24 Emmys, inspiring Oscar-winning performances, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Watch the new teaser here: