Steve Carell Joins Tina Fey in Netflix's THE FOUR SEASONS

According to multiple reports, Steve Carell has closed a deal which would reunite him with Tina Fey in a television remake of The Four Seasons from Netflix.

The Office alum will star in the remake of Alan Alda's 1981 feature, who will star alongside Tina Fey in the series. Fey co-created the adaptation with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, whom she worked with on 30 Rock. The film is set to go into production later this year.

Carell and Fey previously starred together as a married couple in the 2010 comedy Date Night.

In addition to his many film and television roles, Carell recently made his Broadway debut with Uncle Vanya, which is currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Fey recently reprised her role as Ms. Norbury the 2024 musical remake of Mean Girls. The film is based upon the Broadway musical, which is in turn based upon the 2004 film. The scripts for all of these were written by Fey.

The 1981 film centered on three married couples in New York City, with a cast that included Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston, Sandy Dennis and Bess Armstrong.