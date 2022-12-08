Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: WE tv Drops KOLD X WINDY Supertease

The original series premieres on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WE tv.

Dec. 08, 2022  
WE tv TODAY released the supertease trailer for its all-new, eight-episode scripted drama series, Kold x Windy, from creators Kenny Young (One Week), Phil James (Bachelors), and Vernon "Xtreme" Brown (Raven Music).

Exposing the reality behind Chicago's SOUTH SIDE and its street culture that has influenced our entire nation, the original series, premieres on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WE tv. New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.

Fueled by the authentic sounds and raw energy surrounding the drill music movement, Kold x Windy follows rising hip hop and drill star Malika "Kold" Wise (Sh'Kia Augustin, Black Lightning); who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago's south side.

Her trusted confidant and group member Renee "Windy" Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is a rapper with a strong dedication to the city streets. As Malika's career begins to ignite, the challenges she faces start to stack up. Her lifelong hustle - credit card fraud - catches up with her, and rival drill artists start to view her as a threat.

When new love arises, the pressures of making music, her hustle and her troubled son may stand in the way...alongside Renee who does not support Malika's desire to change her image and will stop at nothing to prevent it. Will Malika be able to break free of her life of street crime to achieve her music dreams and save her family?

The series also stars Brely Evans ("Ambitions") as GeGe, Kaja Brielle ("Black Lightning") as Shelly Winter, Kiyanne Muhammad ("Love and Hip Hop: New York") as Temperance "Temper" Davis, Solo Lucci ("Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood") as Pop Off, and more.

Kold x Windy is co-created by Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon "Xtreme" Brown of Chalice Entertainment. Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming, David Stefanou, SVP of Original Programming and Development and Nikki Love, SVP of Production and Development (ALLBLK) serve as Executive Producers for WE tv.

Watch the new trailer here:



December 8, 2022

