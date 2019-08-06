VIDEO: VH1 Shares Scene From LOVE AND LISTINGS

At a networking event, Samantha hopes a new professional opportunity with Zac will rekindle their relationship, and Taylor storms out after Tai confronts her.

Love & Listings chronicles the lives of a group of young and ambitious real estate agents as they cater to celebrities, athletes and the elite in Southern California. At times, they mix business with pleasure or get caught up in the drama of the industry, but at the end of the day, these agents know if they can't work together, it could cost them millions.





