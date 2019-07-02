VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Sneak Peek From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO

Jul. 2, 2019  

The crew's debate about a previous trip to Miami ends abruptly when Ryan learns a woman has filed a lawsuit against 9MAG for injuries she sustained from Van in 2017. Watch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c!

In the streets of Chicago, success is the only way out. BLACK INK CREW Chicago follows a passionate and ambitious group of friends through the unforgiving streets of Chicago as they band together to create new identities for themselves, their families, and their business.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



