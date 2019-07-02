VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Sneak Peek From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO
The crew's debate about a previous trip to Miami ends abruptly when Ryan learns a woman has filed a lawsuit against 9MAG for injuries she sustained from Van in 2017. Watch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c!
In the streets of Chicago, success is the only way out. BLACK INK CREW Chicago follows a passionate and ambitious group of friends through the unforgiving streets of Chicago as they band together to create new identities for themselves, their families, and their business.