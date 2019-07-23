VIDEO: VH1 Shares A New Clip From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO

Jul. 23, 2019  

Evenita meets up with Bella and Lily to apologize for her behavior, then shares some gossip about Van and Charmaine from the group's trip to Las Vegas. Watch the brand-new episode tonight at 8/7c on VH1!

In the streets of Chicago, success is the only way out. BLACK INK CREW Chicago follows a passionate and ambitious group of friends through the unforgiving streets of Chicago as they band together to create new identities for themselves, their families, and their business.

VIDEO: VH1 Shares A New Clip From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go Perform 'I Know Him So Well'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings Jonas Brothers in Latest Trump Parody
  • VIDEO: Dan DeLuca and Amber Ardolino Release 'Peer Pressure' Music Video
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen Take Final Bows in WAITRESS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup