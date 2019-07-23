VIDEO: VH1 Shares A New Clip From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO

Evenita meets up with Bella and Lily to apologize for her behavior, then shares some gossip about Van and Charmaine from the group's trip to Las Vegas. Watch the brand-new episode tonight at 8/7c on VH1!

In the streets of Chicago, success is the only way out. BLACK INK CREW Chicago follows a passionate and ambitious group of friends through the unforgiving streets of Chicago as they band together to create new identities for themselves, their families, and their business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You