VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD

Apryl Jones is back on TV, out of the shadow of her famous ex and ready for fans to get to know the real unfiltered Apryl.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).





