VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD

Jul. 17, 2019  

Apryl Jones is back on TV, out of the shadow of her famous ex and ready for fans to get to know the real unfiltered Apryl.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).

VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: THE LION KING Suffers Flood Due to Blackout; The Show Goes on With Costume Adjustments
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the CATS Movie with Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & More!
  • VIDEO: The Original Production of LES MISERABLES Says Au Revoir To The West End
  • VIDEO: Beyonce Releases Music Video for 'Spirit' from THE LION KING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup