VIDEO: Tyler Perry Talks About His Son on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Tyler Perry talks about raising his 5 year old son.

Watch the interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

Writer, actor, filmmaker, playwright, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tyler Perry is the mastermind behind nineteen theatrically released feature films, twenty stage plays, nine television shows, and a #1 New York Times bestselling book. His creative empire has won over audiences and built communities from the Tyler Perry Studios home base in Atlanta, Georgia, throughout the world. His unique blend of spiritual hope and down-home humor continues to shape his inspiring life story, connecting with fans across the globe and always leaving space to dream. Since 2006, the Perry Foundation's aim has been to transform tragedy into triumph by seeding individual potential, supporting communities, and harvesting real change. The foundation supports education, clean water, health, agriculture, girls' and women's rights, technology, arts, and culture, and globally sustainable economic development, both in the U.S. and around the world.

