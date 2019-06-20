VIDEO: Trafalgar Releasing & Anthem Entertainment Debut Trailer for RUSH

Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment are delighted to share the just-released trailer for the highly anticipated release of RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019, coming to select cinemas across the globe, for a special, limited theatrical engagement on Wednesday, August 21. Tickets for the event are now on sale at www.CinemaStrangiato.com

Watch the trailer below!



In partnership with Concord Music Group, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will feature a special look inside some of the most powerful performances from R40 LIVE, the band's 2015 tour and live album of the same name.

The theatrical film experience is set to include top RUSH songs, such as "Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage previously left on the cutting room floor. The release also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder," and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.



As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went into the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the RUSH frontman himself.



The event will be screened in select movie theaters around the world in over 400 cinemas on Wednesday, August 21.





