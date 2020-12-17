Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks About Saving a Man's Life on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She also discusses her new animated film, 'Soul.'

Dec. 17, 2020  

Tina Fey talks about buying her first car during quarantine, how she and her family helped save a man's life and her new animated film Soul.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

