VIDEO: Tim McGraw Talks About His New Album 'Here On Earth'

Tim McGraw talks about the inspiration behind his new album.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Tim McGRaw talks about the inspiration behind his new album, "Here On Earth," and how his family celebrated its release.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


