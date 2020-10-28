VIDEO: Tig Notaro Talks ARMY OF THE DEAD on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Tig Notaro talks working as an actress on Star Trek and Army of the Dead.

Tig Notaro talks working as an actress on Star Trek and Army of the Dead, accidentally thinking she was the main character on Army of the Dead and shares a story about a random stranger trespassing in her yard just to use her swing.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You