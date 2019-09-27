VIDEO: The Trailer for the Sixth and Final Season of BOJACK HORSEMAN

A trailer for the sixth and final season of Netflix's BOJACK HORSEMAN has been released.

Take a look below!

BoJack Horseman returns for a final two-part season, with part 1 airing Oct. 25, 2019 and part 2 airing on Jan. 31, 2020.

Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90's sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom "Horsin' Around," who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human SIDEKICK Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback...

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series is Executive Produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett (The Millers, Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) also serve as Executive Producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and is animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production, brought to life by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company.





