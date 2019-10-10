VIDEO: The Eagle is Unmasked on THE MASKED SINGER

"The Eagle" was unmasked on last night's episode of THE MASKED SINGER. The Eagle was revealed to be doctor, radio host, and TV personality Dr. Drew!

See the unmasking below!

Watch six celebrity contestants return and perform for the second time on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday, Oct. 16 @ 8/7c On Fox!

THE MASKED SINGER is television's #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"





