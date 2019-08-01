VIDEO: The CW Shares PANDORA 'Antiques' Clip

Aug. 1, 2019  

Stream Pandora free on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

A resourceful young woman who has lost everything finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy, where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



