VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'Night And The Zombie City: Quick Cut'

Jul. 15, 2019  

iZombie is new Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App:.

Olivia "Liv" Moore was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out...until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares IZOMBIE 'Night And The Zombie City: Quick Cut'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sunday Update: Power Restored to Manhattan; Broadway Shows Will Go On As Planned
  • BroadwayWorld Readers Dreamcast The Little Mermaid Movie!
  • A Guide to Broadway's Longest-Running Shows of All Time
  • North American Tour Of ANASTASIA Year Two Dates Announced

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup