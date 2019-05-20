VIDEO: The CW Shares DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW 'Inside: Hey, World!' Clip

May. 20, 2019  

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is new Mondays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

The Legends continue their new mission to protect THE TIMELINE from temporal aberrations - unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel, unexpectedly finds himself with powers, he must overcome his own insecurities and find the hero within himself. Ultimately, the Legends will clash with foes both past and present, to save the world from a mysterious new threat.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW 'Inside: Hey, World!' Clip
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Harvey Fierstein Sing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' at Hollywood Bowl's THE LITTLE MERMAID Concert
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Goes 'Way Down' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: TOOTSIE Performs 'Unstoppable' on Good Morning America
  • VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone Sing 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow' at the NY Philharmonic 2019 Gala
  • VIDEO: Highlights From the NY Philharmonic 2019 Gala Honoring Patti LuPone

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup