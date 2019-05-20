VIDEO: The CW Shares DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW 'Inside: Hey, World!' Clip

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is new Mondays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

The Legends continue their new mission to protect THE TIMELINE from temporal aberrations - unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel, unexpectedly finds himself with powers, he must overcome his own insecurities and find the hero within himself. Ultimately, the Legends will clash with foes both past and present, to save the world from a mysterious new threat.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.





