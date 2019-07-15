VIDEO: The CW Shares BURDEN OF TRUTH 'Never Face The Hangman' Scene

Jul. 15, 2019  

Burden of Truth is new Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

After fighting for the justice of five sick girls in her hometown of Millwood, corporate attorney Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) finds herself at a top law firm in Winnipeg ready to make a fresh start away from her previous firm. There, a new client draws her into the shadowy world of hackers, activists, and a political movement that won't take any prisoners.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

