VIDEO: The Backstreet Boys Reveal Their Upcoming 'DNA' Tour!

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

Tickets for their latest tour go on sale on Valentine's Day.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below, and see a list of tour dates!

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - 2020 North American Dates

July 10th - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
July 13th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16th - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18th - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 19th - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21st - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23rd - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24th - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 25th - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27th - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
July 28th - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31st - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 1st - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2nd - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4th- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 7th - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
August 8th - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 9th - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 11th - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
August 12th - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 14th - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 15th - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 16th - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 19th - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 21st - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
August 22nd - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 23rd - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 11th - Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 12th - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 15th - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 16th - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 18th - Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
September 21st - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 22nd - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 23rd - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 25th - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 26th - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 27th - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 30th - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 2nd - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 4th - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 6th - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 7th - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9th - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

