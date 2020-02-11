VIDEO: The Backstreet Boys Reveal Their Upcoming 'DNA' Tour!
Tickets for their latest tour go on sale on Valentine's Day.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below, and see a list of tour dates!
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - 2020 North American Dates
July 10th - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
July 13th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16th - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18th - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 19th - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21st - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23rd - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24th - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 25th - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27th - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
July 28th - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31st - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 1st - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2nd - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4th- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 7th - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
August 8th - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 9th - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 11th - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
August 12th - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 14th - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 15th - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 16th - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 19th - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 21st - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
August 22nd - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 23rd - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 11th - Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 12th - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 15th - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 16th - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 18th - Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
September 21st - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 22nd - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 23rd - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 25th - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 26th - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 27th - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 30th - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 2nd - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 4th - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 6th - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 7th - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9th - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl