VIDEO: The Backstreet Boys Reveal Their Upcoming 'DNA' Tour!

Tickets for their latest tour go on sale on Valentine's Day.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below, and see a list of tour dates!

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - 2020 North American Dates

July 10th - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 13th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16th - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18th - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 19th - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21st - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23rd - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24th - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 25th - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 27th - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 28th - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31st - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 1st - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2nd - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4th- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 7th - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

August 8th - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 9th - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 11th - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

August 12th - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 14th - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 15th - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16th - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 19th - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 21st - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

August 22nd - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 23rd - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 11th - Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 12th - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 15th - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

September 16th - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 18th - Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

September 21st - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 22nd - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 23rd - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 25th - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 26th - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 27th - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 30th - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 2nd - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 4th - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 6th - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 7th - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9th - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl





