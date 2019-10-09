VIDEO: The Avett Brothers Perform 'Tell the Truth' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Avett Brothers performed "Tell the Truth" on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Tuesday.

The band's appearance (their 11th on the show) comes on the heels of the release of their new album Closer Than Together, their return to Brooklyn's Barclays Center this past weekend and the recent announcement of Swept Away, a new musical inspired by and featuring the music of The Avett Bros with a book by John Logan and directed by Michael Mayer, which will premiere at Berkeley Rep June 2020.

Watch the performance below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You