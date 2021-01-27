VIDEO: Thad Cockrell Performs 'Swingin'' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The Nashville-based singer-songwriter makes his 'Tonight Show' debut.
Musical guest Thad Cockrell performs "Swingin'" for The Tonight Show.
Watch the performance below!
