VIDEO: Thad Cockrell Performs 'Swingin'' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter makes his 'Tonight Show' debut.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Musical guest Thad Cockrell performs "Swingin'" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


