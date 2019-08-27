VIDEO: Taylor Swift Opens the 2019 MTV VMAS with 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Lover'

Taylor Swift opened the the 2019 Video Music Awards with a performance of 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Lover'!

Watch the performance below!

The 2019 VMAs were Swift's first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, "Lover." Taylor returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since her 2015 performance of "Bad Blood."

Taylor tied for the most nominations in 2019 with 10 nods in categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video For Good for her singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down." She took home three awards, the coveted Video of the Year, Visual Effects, and Video for Good awards.





