VIDEO: Taylor Swift, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and More on Pride Live's STONEWALL DAY

Pride Live hosted Stonewall Day 2020 on June 26.

Stonewall Day featured appearances by President Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Ellen Degeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, George Takei and many others, presented in partnership with WarnerMedia, Nasdaq, Logo and Pride Media.

Watch the full program below!

The program is raising funds for four of the many LGBTQ+ organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: Brave Space Alliance, Trans Lifeline, TransLatin@ Coalition, and The Ally Coalition.

This year's Stonewall Day focuses on the recent events highlighting the need for fair and equal treatment under the law for all, offers support to the Black Lives Matter movement, and addresses LGBTQ+ issues including the dangerous rise of violence facing transgender women, especially Black trans women.

