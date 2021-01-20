Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tate McRae Performs 'You Broke Me First' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She recently performed the song on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Musical guest Tate McRae performs "You Broke Me First" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



