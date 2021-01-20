VIDEO: Tate McRae Performs 'You Broke Me First' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She recently performed the song on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE.
Musical guest Tate McRae performs "You Broke Me First" for The Tonight Show.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
