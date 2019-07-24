VIDEO: TNT Shares Clip From ANIMAL KINGDOM

Watch new episodes of ANIMAL KINGDOM Tuesdays 9/8c, only on TNT.

Animal Kingdom is an adrenaline-charged drama starring Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Barkin (Sea of Love, This Boy's Life, Oceans 13) as the matriarch of a Southern California family whose excessive lifestyle is fueled by their criminal activities. Shawn Hatosy (Southland, Reckless), Ben Robson (Vikings, Dracula: The Dark Prince), Jake Weary (Pretty Little Liars, It Follows) and Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, An Inspector Calls) also star.

TNT is basic cable's #1 network in primetime with young adults and is home to one of cable's most popular slates of original series, including The Alienist, Animal Kingdom, Claws, I Am the Night, the upcoming Snowpiercer, Tell Me Your Secrets, The Angel of Darkness and Raised by Wolves. TNT also presents popular shows such as Arrow, Supernatural, Bones and Castle; primetime specials, such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards®; and championship sports coverage, including the NBA and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.





