VIDEO: Susie Essman Talks Favorite Moments With Larry David on TODAY SHOW

Susie Essman, who plays Susie Greene on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," looks back on her most memorable episodes from the HBO comedy in honor of its 10th season. She also reveals how Larry David directed her character's first insult-filled rant.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You