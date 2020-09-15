Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Summer Walker Performs 'Body' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Watch the performance below!

Sep. 15, 2020  

Musical guest Summer Walker performs "Body" for The Tonight Show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

