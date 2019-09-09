VIDEO: Steve Carell Welcomes Audience to Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show by Recreating Iconic Movie Moment

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" kicked off with a special treat -- Actor Steve Carrell stopped by to open the show by yelling his famous line from "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Watch the video below!

The new talk show premiered today, September 9th, on NBC.

Clarkson is a Grammy Award-winner who won the very first season of "American Idol." Carrell is an actor best known for playing Michael Scott on NBC sitcom "The Office."





