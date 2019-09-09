VIDEO: Steve Carell Welcomes Audience to Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show by Recreating Iconic Movie Moment
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" kicked off with a special treat -- Actor Steve Carrell stopped by to open the show by yelling his famous line from "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Watch the video below!
The new talk show premiered today, September 9th, on NBC.
Clarkson is a Grammy Award-winner who won the very first season of "American Idol." Carrell is an actor best known for playing Michael Scott on NBC sitcom "The Office."
Still can't believe this happened! ? @SteveCarell #KellyClarksonShow pic.twitter.com/PY3g8wqZFSThe Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 9, 2019