VIDEO: Smith & Burrows Perform 'When The Thames Froze' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
James Corden connects with Tom Smith and Andy Burrows, makers of James Corden's favorite Christmas album.
James Corden connects with Tom Smith and Andy Burrows, makers of James Corden's favorite Christmas album, "Funny Looking Angels." And the two share a special performance of one of "When The Thames Froze."
Watch the performance from "The Late Late Show" below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM