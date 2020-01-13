VIDEO: Showtime Releases the Season Three Trailer for THE CHI

SHOWTIME has announced that the third season of its drama series THE CHI, which will feature series creator and Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Queen & Slim, Boomerang) in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate, will debut on Sunday, July 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

Watch the trailer below!

Created and executive produced by Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award®, Emmy and Golden Globe® winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season three cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Writer Justin Hillian (Snowfall) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the third season.

Guest stars include two-time Grammy® nominee Luke James (Star, Little) as Victor "Trig" Taylor, Jake's (Michael V. Epps) estranged older brother who wants to reunite his fractured family, but takes an unconventional approach. Alani "La La" Anthony (Power) will play Dominique "Dom" Morris, a savvy businesswoman with dreams of more lucrative opportunities. Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box) will play Zeke Remnick, the owner of Sonny's (guest star Cedric Young) building who cares less about the community than the bottom line, and Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) as Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (guest star Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself.

In addition to Waithe, Common and Hillian, Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions and Jet Wilkinson serve as executive producers. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios. To learn more about THE CHI, visit SHO.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using #TheChi.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You