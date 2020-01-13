VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer for Final Season of HOMELAND

SHOWTIME has released a new trailer for the final season of its Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning hit drama HOMELAND, premiering on Sunday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Emmy, Screen Actors Guild® and Golden Globe winner Claire Danes and Emmy and Tony® winner Mandy Patinkin, HOMELAND is the network's No. 1 drama series and one of the most acclaimed dramas on television.

Watch the trailer below!

The final season of HOMELAND finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured - which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner's young administration is an end to the "forever war" in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies - and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion's den - one last time. Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.

Produced by FOX 21 Television Studios for SHOWTIME, HOMELAND was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, executive producers for season eight include Chip Johannessen, Debora Cahn, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and Gideon Raff.





